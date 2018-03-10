Kacey Bellamy makes a triumphant return to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can call her Westfield’s golden child. Saturday, the whole city welcomed Kacey Bellamy back home.

From Westfield to Pyoengchang, Kacey Bellamy’s career on the hockey rink has no borders. Kacey came home from the 2010 and 2014 Olympic games with silver medals, but this time she comes to Westfield with the gold.

After winning gold with the USA women’s hockey team in the 2018 Olympic final, Kacey was welcomed with a police escort through the city and a meet-and-greet and autograph signing with her fans at the Westfield Boys and Girls Club.

Bellamy told 22News she enjoys having fans of all ages. “Any little girl that has seen the medal or comes up to me, that’s an impression that will last a lifetime for me. That goes a long way. For me, at 5 years old, if i was able to meet an Olympian who won a medal or championship, it’d be special. So today, I hope I can do that for young girls.”

State Senator Don Humason told 22News about the impact Bellamy has had on the people of Westfield. “It’s really cool to see the little boys and girls get her autograph, to see how many peoples lives that her and her team have touched, we’re so proud.”

Billy Ing of Westfield, who was at the gold medal game, told 22News he was grateful to meet a great athlete and person. “Besides the fact that she’s an amazing athlete, she’s an even better person, she’s one of the sweetest people ive met. I have nothing but happiness and praises for her, to be able to watch her win gold live at South Korea, and to be there in person to witness history is a moment I will take to the grave. One of the best moments of my life, watching that.”

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan said that March 10th, 2018 will forever be known as Kacey Bellamy Day in the city of Westfield.

