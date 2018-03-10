Body discovered on fire in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering Breaking News. A body has been discovered in Hatfield.

Just before 9:30 Saturday night a 911 call was made reporting a fire at the end of Bridge Lane in Hatfield.

Lt. Sean Carroll of the state police barracks in Northampton told 22News police discovered a human body was on fire.

Nothing about the body is known, including the gender or why it was on fire.

The state police are investigating along with Hatfield Police and detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

We have a call in to the District Attorney.

22News has a crew in Hatfield and we will bring you more information on air and online at WWLP.com.