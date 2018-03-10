Armed robbery victim shot in face in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday night around 8:30 P.M. The Hartford Police Department responded to Boothbay Street on a report of a male shot in the face.

The victim drove to the area of 52 Boothbay Street in his vehicle to sell his cellphone. The suspect took the phone. The victim and the suspect struggled inside the car and the victim was shot in the face.

With the help of good Samaritans passing by, crews responded and the victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

His gun shot wound was in the jaw area, rupturing his airway. He was listed as critical but stable condition.

The victim’s name was not released.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTNH