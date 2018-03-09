What documents should you shred to prevent identity theft?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s important to properly dispose of personal information so it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.

National Consumer Protection Week is designed to help people protect themselves against having their personal information jeopardized.

The Federal Trade Commission says that sales receipts, paid utility bills and credit card offers should be shredded immediately. 22News will be holding a paper shredding event to help you get rid of those documents.

Milagros Johnson, Director of the Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Protection in Springfield told 22News explained that “any documents that contain account numbers, address, social security number, credit card numbers.” “Bring that information to us and we’ll properly dispose them to protect you from the fastest growing crime in America: identity theft.”

Birth certificates, citizenship papers and social security cards are documents you should not get rid of.

22News’ shredding event will be held in out parking lot Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.