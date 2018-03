SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will visit Springfield Friday afternoon.

The Democrat is holding an open house event at Springfield Technical Community College. During the event, she will answer questions and discuss her work and policies with voters.

Warren is up for re-election this fall.

The event, which will be held at Scibelli Hall, is free and open to the public. The doors will open at 1:00 P.M., with the program getting underway at 1:30.