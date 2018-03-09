Utility bills rising after abnormally cold December and January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Late winter snow means keeping your heat on longer.

Many of you have sent in emails through the 22News report it feature saying your gas bills are going up.

We investigated this for you at the beginning of February, but customers are still wondering why they didn’t hear about the rate hike before.

“It would have been nice to have more of a notice, but also more of an explanation as to why it’s going up so high”, says Kimberly Roache of Springfield.

Kimberly and her husband received an email after they got their January bill in the beginning of February that says an unexpected impact in your bill for the next three months is because of the increase in the cost of gas Columbia bought from their suppliers.

Columbia Gas posted a message from the president on their website on February 7.

If you didn’t get an email or look at the website, you wouldn’t have known about the rate hike.

Another viewer sent us a picture of his February bill to 22News on March 5. It explains the reason for the increase in his bill underneath the total. He says he doesn’t remember getting a notification that the price would be increasing until after he was charged double.

“We didn’t have an opportunity to advance notice customers that their bills were going to be higher”, says Andrea Luppi, a Columbia Gas spokesperson.

Customers used more gas in late December and early January when the temperatures were abnormally low.

Your rate is expected to change again in April. You can call Columbia gas at (800) 688-6160 or look on their website, columbiagasma.com to see that new rate the first week of April.