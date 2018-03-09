Suffield High School students sent home due to ‘verbal threat of violence’

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – High school students just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut, are being sent home early due to a “verbal threat of violence.”

According to a post on the Suffield Police Department Facebook page, buses arrived to pick up students at around 11:00 a.m.

Suffield police said there is no active threat and that everything is under control and safe.

“All efforts preventative for safety purposes,” police wrote.

According to our Connecticut sister station WTNH, the following message was sent to parents via email.

This letter is to inform you that a bomb threat was received this morning at Suffield High and with the assistance of the Suffield Police Department the building was evacuated and high school students dismissed. There is no threat to any of the other buildings. All threats to our schools are investigated thoroughly. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students.”