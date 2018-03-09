Snow squalls possible as we head into the afternoon

(WWLP) – Snow squalls may pass through western Massachusetts as we head into the afternoon and evening Friday.

A light accumulation is possible, from scattered dusting and coatings to more than an inch in some of the hills west of the Connecticut River.

Timing:

Snow squalls most likely to pass through between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Accumulation:

Coating to 2 inches of snow possible in the Berkshires, as well as in the far western portions of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

Scattered dusting and coatings possible in rest of western Massachusetts.

Impacts:

Visibility may be reduced to two miles in any snow showers that move through

Visibility could suddenly drop to less than one mile in any heavier squalls

Wind gusts up to 25 MPH possible

Drivers are encouraged to take it slow and remain alert when squalls move through, since road conditions can change quickly. If you do get caught in a snow squall, slow down and put on your headlights on. Do not slam on the brakes, since the road can become slippery.

Snow showers and flurries will gradually fade Friday night.