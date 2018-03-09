Republican Lindsey Esser joins race for state senator

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a new candidate running for State Senate in the Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire and Middlesex District.

Republican Lindsey Esser launched her campaign Friday night at the Quaboag Country Club in Monson. She will be running against Democrat, Anne Gobi, who has held the seat since 2014.

Esser said she wants to stop sanctuary cities, work on middle-class tax cuts and economic development.

“We really need to look at an economic development plan,” Esser told 22News. “It’s got to be an outside of the box approach because obviously inside the box it hasn’t been working. We need someone in there who has kind of a can-do attitude.”

Esser said she also wants to end the policies that reward illegal immigration, and concentrate on bringing more local aid from the state to her district.

Esser is a veteran, who served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee.