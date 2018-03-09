3 employees taken hostage at Yountville Veterans Home

YOUNTVILLE (KRON) – The three people taken hostage by a gunman at the Yountville Veterans Home Friday are veterans program employees.

The gunman quietly came into a going-away party and staff meeting at the veterans home and let some leave, while keeping others hostage.

A husband said says his wife was at the party of 10 to 15 people at The Pathway Home, which is a program that treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

His wife is now inside the home’s dining hall and is not allowed to leave. He spoke to her by phone.

Authorities say the hostages are being kept a in a room.

The gunman released some but kept three people.

Authorities have not yet been able to make contact with the gunman but they are trying.

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told reporters that authorities have been trying to reach him on his cellphone and other nearby phones.

He says officials know who the gunman is but weren’t releasing his name and didn’t know what his motive was.

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs says those still being held are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home’s grounds. The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Here is a statement tweeted by the California Department of Veteran Affairs:

Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran’s Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority. We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement. Further official information will be provided by law enforcement when it is confirmed.

CHP Headquarters, who is sending a SWAT team to the scene, tweeted the following:

The CHP is aware of the incident at the Yountville Veterans Home and has officers and aerial resources on scene working with Napa County Sheriff’s deputies and others to bring the situation to a safe conclusion. A CHP SWAT team is also enroute. More details as info is available.

Active Shooter at The Veterans Home of California Yountville

