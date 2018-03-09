Check smoke, CO detectors when you spring clocks forward this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- After this weekend you’ll be hearing that sound a little bit earlier in the morning.

Daylight Saving time begins March 11th, and the second time clocks are changed during the year. This time we spring forward an hour.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin said Daylight saving time allows us to have longer evenings of light.

“It also means that the mornings are a bit darker than they would be if we didn’t have daylight saving time.”

While your turning your clocks forward an hour this weekend fire officials are also reminding people to check the batteries in their smoke detectors. Officials also recommend changing your smoke alarm batteries twice a year.

“Per 100 fires, the rate of death is twice as high in homes without detectors rather than ones that do have detectors,” said Lt. Michael Dickson of the West Springfield Fire Department. “It’s important to make sure that they changes these out every six months or buy the newer technology that have a 10 year span.”

You should also check the status of your carbon monoxide detector. Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years and carbon monoxide detectors every five to seven years.