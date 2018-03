CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A medical emergency on I-91 South caused heavy delays in Chicopee Friday evening.

State Police told 22News the southbound side was reduced to one lane. The backup was in the area of the Chicopee curve by Exit 12.

The traffic backup, which started around 4:45 p.m., eased up around 5:50 p.m.

Traffic returned back to normal after the driver was transported to a nearby hospital and vehicle was towed away.

The driver is expected to be okay.