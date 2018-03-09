Parkland shooter in Court; 911 calls released

(NBC News) Accused Stoneman Douglas gunman Nikolas Cruz was back inside a Florida courtroom Friday, where a judge ruled he’ll be continue to be held without bond.

His appearance came shortly after the release of 911 calls and police radio transmissions from the day of the massacre that left 17 people dead inside the Parkland, Florida school.

The calls reveal the panic of parents and students as the shots rang out.

The dispatch audio also confirms reports school resource officer Scot Peterson did not confront the gunman, despite apparently knowing where the shooting was unfolding.

Investigators say the tapes indicate Cruz continued to fire on students and teachers for five to six minutes straight, walking out of the building just before sheriff’s deputies rushed in.

