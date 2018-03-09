Parking ban issued for downtown Amherst starting at midnight

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A parking ban will be in effect in downtown Amherst overnight for snow removal.
The downtown parking ban will last from midnight to 7:00 a.m. Saturday. During this time, parking will not be allowed on:
- Main Street from South Pleasant Street to Webster Street
- South Pleasant from College Street to Main Street
- Amity Street from South Pleasant Street to Lincoln Avenue
- North Pleasant from Main Street to Triangle Street
- East Pleasant from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street
- Spring Street from Churchill Street to Boltwood Ave
- Boltwood Ave from College Street to Main Street
- Sellen Street from South Prospect Street to South Pleasant Street
- Lessey Street from Churchill Street to dead end
- Churchill Street from Spring Street to Lessey Street
- All meters spots on North Prospect Street, Hallock Street, and South Prospect Street.
Parking will also be prohibited in all Town of Amherst parking lots EXCEPT the following three locations:
- The lower level of the parking garage
- The town portion of the Pray Street Lot
- The town portion of the North Pleasant Street Lot
Vehicles in violation of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.