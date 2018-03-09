Parking ban issued for downtown Amherst starting at midnight

Parking ban in place for snow removal

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A parking ban will be in effect in downtown Amherst overnight for snow removal.

The downtown parking ban will last from midnight to 7:00 a.m. Saturday. During this time, parking will not be allowed on:

  • Main Street from South Pleasant Street to Webster Street
  • South Pleasant from College Street to Main Street
  • Amity Street from South Pleasant Street to Lincoln Avenue
  • North Pleasant from Main Street to Triangle Street
  • East Pleasant from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street
  • Spring Street from Churchill Street to Boltwood Ave
  • Boltwood Ave from College Street to Main Street
  • Sellen Street from South Prospect Street to South Pleasant Street
  • Lessey Street from Churchill Street to dead end
  • Churchill Street from Spring Street to Lessey Street
  • All meters spots on North Prospect Street, Hallock Street, and South Prospect Street.

Parking will also be prohibited in all Town of Amherst parking lots EXCEPT the following three locations:

  • The lower level of the parking garage
  • The town portion of the Pray Street Lot
  • The town portion of the North Pleasant Street Lot

Vehicles in violation of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

