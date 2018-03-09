Parking ban issued for downtown Amherst starting at midnight

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A parking ban will be in effect in downtown Amherst overnight for snow removal.

The downtown parking ban will last from midnight to 7:00 a.m. Saturday. During this time, parking will not be allowed on:

Main Street from South Pleasant Street to Webster Street

from South Pleasant Street to Webster Street South Pleasant from College Street to Main Street

from College Street to Main Street Amity Street from South Pleasant Street to Lincoln Avenue

from South Pleasant Street to Lincoln Avenue North Pleasant from Main Street to Triangle Street

from Main Street to Triangle Street East Pleasant from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street

from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street Spring Street from Churchill Street to Boltwood Ave

from Churchill Street to Boltwood Ave Boltwood Ave from College Street to Main Street

from College Street to Main Street Sellen Street from South Prospect Street to South Pleasant Street

from South Prospect Street to South Pleasant Street Lessey Street from Churchill Street to dead end

from Churchill Street to dead end Churchill Street from Spring Street to Lessey Street

from Spring Street to Lessey Street All meters spots on North Prospect Street, Hallock Street, and South Prospect Street.

Parking will also be prohibited in all Town of Amherst parking lots EXCEPT the following three locations:

The lower level of the parking garage

The town portion of the Pray Street Lot

The town portion of the North Pleasant Street Lot

Vehicles in violation of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.