Olympic gold medalist Kacey Bellamy coming home Saturday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Team USA Olympic Women’s Hockey player and Westfield native Kacey Bellamy is coming home this weekend. After making history in the 2018 Winter Olympics last month, Westfield’s Kacey Bellamy will be coming home with a gold medal around her neck.

It took three Olympics, spread over eight years, but Bellamy and and Team USA women’s hockey team finally won gold, defeating Canada on the sport’s biggest stage.

Westfield residents are excited that Kacey Bellamy is coming back to Westfield.

“I stayed up till 2:30 in the morning to watch the game and it was extremely exciting and that definitely puts the city of Westfield on the map,” Westfield resident Joseph Gagnon said.

On Saturday, the City of Westfield will have a day full of events for their hometown hero. Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan told 22News Saturday is all about Kacey.

Bellamy will have a police escort throughout the city before she arrives at The Westfield Boys and Girls Club for a meet and greet and an autograph signing with her fans.

“It’s going to be overwhelmingly positive in regards to one of our own on the top of the sports stage with a gold medal representing her country representing the city and representing her family and community,” Mayor Sullivan said.

Bellamy’s parade through the city will begin at 9:30 Saturday morning. She will then be at The Westfield Boys and Girls Club from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.