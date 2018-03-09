North Korea Talks: Risk & Rewards

(NBC News) President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have agreed to sit down face-to-face, a possible first step toward ending North Korea’s nuclear program.

The stunning development comes after months of an expanding North Korean nuclear program and angry rhetoric between the two world leaders.

Experts are asking if the potential benefits outweigh the risks. North Korea has made promises like this before.

“It is very risky, very unorthodox,” says former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. “I am worried that Kim Jong Un is setting us in a trap, but, I support the president.”

President Trump has promised not to let up on sanctions.

Some observers say North Korea has its own agenda.

“They also want American troops off the Korean peninsula. This is going to be a very dicey and difficult negotiation,” warns former C.I.A. Chief of Staff Jeremy Bash.

The administration remains cautiously optimistic about the meeting with Kim, and is rejecting criticism that the talks would elevate a volatile dictator, instead insisting President Trump is getting exactly what he wants.

