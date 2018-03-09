New requirements needed for state drivers licence, learner’s permit or ID card

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles wants to remind the public that they will need proof of their U.S. citizenship or residency in order to renew or get a new driver’s license, an ID card or learners permit.

Effective March 26, customers will have the choice to choose between a Real ID driver’s licence or ID card or a Standard Massachusetts drivers license or ID card.

Real ID is a federal security standard for ID’s created in 2005 as a result of increased federal security measures after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Although it will be available on March 26, residents will not need a Real ID until October of 2020.

If you own an active passport and don’t mind carrying it around, you will not need a Real ID.

State residents will need either an active passport or Real ID Massachusetts drivers license to fly in the U.S. or to enter restricted areas of federal buildings after October 2020.

The standard state drivers license, learners permit or ID card will not be valid after October 2020.

