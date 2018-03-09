Meeting held to insure public safety during Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Once again plans took shape Friday to insure the public’s safety during the upcoming Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade and road race during the weekend of March 17.

Federal agencies joined Holyoke and state police to review their plan of action with the parade committee.

Not only safety, but parade coordination has to carefully planned. And that includes preventing alcohol from effecting any of the marchers, who’ll be monitored right from the start of the parade.

“We take cups and bottles of alcohol and liquor that we might see and we have trash receptacles before they leave the parking lot,” said Kathleen Krisak, Parade Coordination Chief of Staff.

Krisak said by holding their planning session Friday afternoon, more than one week before the Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend events, gives them adequate time to put the best safety plan forward.