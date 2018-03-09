Man shot by Springfield police held without bail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man shot by Massachusetts police after he allegedly tried to back over them with his car has been held without bail pending a hearing to determine if he presents a public danger.

Luis Suarez, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

His dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Police say the 28-year-old Suarez refused to pull over for a routine traffic stop on Tuesday night and engaged officers in a slow-speed pursuit until he crashed. Police say he then put his vehicle in reverse as officers approached on foot, and one officer opened fire, striking Suarez in the arm.

The district attorney is investigating.