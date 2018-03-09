Lt. Gov. Polito honored at local event, encourages more women to run for office

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield honored women in public service Friday night.



In celebration of Women’s History Month, and International Women’s Day, Springfield honored three women serving in elected office.

The Springfield Women’s Commission organized the event at Western New England University.

The program, honored Massachusetts Lt. Governor, Karyn Polito, Springfield School Committee member Denise Hurst, and the only woman on the Springfield City Council Kateri Walsh.



“Women are problem solvers, I think they look at things a little bit differently, they like things to be solved, to be ended and to get it done,” said city council member Kateri. “I think they are unique skills that women bring to government.”



As of 2013, only 24 percent of the country’s state legislators were women.



Lt. Governor Polito said she feels a responsibility to encourage women to run for office, especially when it comes to the workplace behavior that’s come to light recently.



“Particularly with the sexual harassment epidemic, we can make positive changes if we are in the right places to make decisions,” Lt. Gov. Polito told 22News.

Polito said she hopes more women would consider running for office in the Commonwealth.