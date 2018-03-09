Lottery jackpots total $675M for this weekend’s drawings

(WWLP) — Lottery players in Massachusetts have their chance at winning more than a half a billion dollars in jackpots this weekend.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now at $290 million, with a cash option of $172.1 million. The Saturday night Powerball jackpot has risen to $385 million, with a cash option of $229.4 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been hit since early January, when a New Hampshire woman won a $559.7 million prize.

Tickets for these drawings can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Massachusetts State Lottery

Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing

Mega Millions $2 Tuesday, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 11:00 p.m.

Powerball $2 Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, 10:59 p.m.