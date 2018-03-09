Local mobster scheduled for sentencing in extortion case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from western Massachusetts with ties to the Genovese crime family is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in federal court in Worcester.
2 more local mobsters have pleaded guilty to extortion-related charges
Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb told 22News 52-year-old Gerald Daniele, of Longmeadow, pleaded guilty back in December to one count of extortionate means to collect an extension of credit. According to Friday’s court docket, Daniele is scheduled to be sentenced this morning.
He and 61-year-old Francesco Depergola, of Springfield, allegedly admitted to having ties to the New York-based crime family and engaging in various criminal activities in Springfield, such as loansharking and extortion of legitimate/illegitimate businesses.
22News will bring you the result of Daniele’s sentencing as soon as the information comes in to our newsroom.
