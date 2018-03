The All Our Kids Organization works to strengthen the bond between foster and adoptive families in our local area. Founder, Dr. Marianna Litovich and Foster Parent Andrea Murzda visited the show to talk about how the community can lend a helping hand.

All Our Kids – Open House & Information Session

Tuesday March 13, 6:30-8:00pm

South Hadley Public Library, 2 Canal St., South Hadley, MA