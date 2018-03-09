Granby man facing multiple child exploitation charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Granby man is facing child exploitation offenses after he was arrested Thursday night.

The state Justice Department says 35-year-old Jonathan Monson was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, distribution and receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Monson is said to have used a child to produce child porn, distributed and received child porn, and possessed child porn from February to March 2018.

Monson appeared in Springfield federal court around 3:30 p.m. on Friday and was held in custody, the justice department says.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 22, 2018.

The charge of sexual exploitation of a minor comes with a sentence no more than 30 years in prison, the charge of distribution and receipt of child pornography provides a sentence of no more than 20 years in prison; and the charge of possession of child pornography provides a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison.

All charges provides up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.