Feds seize $6M, hundreds of pounds of drugs

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (CNN) – The Department of Justice is charging 75 people busted in a multi-year money laundering investigation.

Authorities say the organization has laundered tens of millions of dollars since 2015. Most of the defendants were charged in San Diego, but some face charges in other cities in the U.S.

“40 defendants were charged here in San Diego. 35 individuals were charged in other districts around the United States. Bulk cash smuggling, transporting hundreds of thousands of dollars in vehicles in bags, using funnel accounts to wire money from dealers here in the United States to the cartels down in Mexico.” Adam Braverman/U.S. Attorney

Authorities seized more than six million dollars in cash from the group. They also recovered more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 pounds of heroin, 22 pounds of fentanyl, 200 pounds of cocaine and 554 pounds of marijuana.

Twenty firearms including semiautomatic rifles were seized.

The defendants each face up to twenty years in prison if convicted. 21 of the 40 people charged in San Diego are in custody.