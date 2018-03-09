Exhibit at Hampshire College highlights the problem solving skills of slime molds

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An art exhibit of slime-mold at Hampshire College is generating a lot of attention, and for good reason.

This kind of organism, which has existed for half a billion years, is taking on governmental policies and infrastructure demands because of its ability to be objective and to efficiently solve complex questions.

“They can find the quickest routes between things,” Curator Amy Halliday said. “But also the ways of operating that are going to give the greatest access to resources for the greatest part of that super-organism or community.”

Here’s how it works: a slime-mold starts off as single celled organism that later fuses with other single cells, becoming a super-organism.

In any problem solving situation, slime mold will chose the option for the greater good, allowing the organism a greater chance at survival.

If you’re interested in learning more on how slime mold works, Hampshire College’s Slime-Mold Art Exhibit ends March 16.