Barnes ANGB celebrating opening of newly renovated hanger

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker just finished speaking at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

More than 100 people were gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the base’s newly renovated main hangar.

You can see the F-15’s stored inside this revamped hangar, with new flooring, lights, doors and more. It was a more than $12 million renovation project.

Governor Baker, Senator Warren and Congressman Neil were all on the base for the hangar’s ribbon cutting. The hangar is where members of the Air National Guard perform maintenance on the F-15’s they fly.

Governor Baker said the new hangar ensured members of the Air National Guard have everything they need to keep their aircraft fully ready for missions.

The more than 50,000 square foot hangar can hold as many as six F-15’s at a time.