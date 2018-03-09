Baker, Warren, Neal to attend 104th FW hangar ribbon cutting ceremony

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Congressman Richard Neal will be joining the men and women of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base Friday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a renovated maintenance hangar.

According to Barnes ANGB Public Affairs, the hangar was rebuilt with safety and energy efficiency in mind to extend the capabilities of the 104th FW for future generations.

“The renovated Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at the Barnes Air National Guard was an important project to benefit the 104th Fighter Wing and its mission readiness,” Baker said. “From the US-Canadian border to Washington, D.C., the 104th is always ready to respond on a moment’s notice, and this hangar will ensure that maintenance personnel have everything they need to keep the aircraft fully mission capable.”

The newly renovated hangar has translucent panel doors installed to save money and provide natural lighting for the work space.

According to 104th FW Commander Col. James Suhr, the hangar includes space to work on up to six F-15 jets.

22News will be at the ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon. Watch 22News Starting at 5:00 for more on this story.