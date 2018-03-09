Baker to talk about economy at Outlook 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will be in Springfield Friday to talk about the economy. The Republican is the keynote speaker at this year’s Outlook luncheon.

The event is held every year, and features speakers who talk about local, state, and federal issues, before an audience of western Massachusetts business leaders.

Last year, experts addressed the high cost of living. Western Massachusetts businesses pay about the national average for labor costs, energy, and taxes, though costs are higher in the eastern part of the state.

Opening a business in Massachusetts can be expensive, but many speakers that 22News last year that the benefits to owning a business in this state make up for the high costs. The Ames Business Confidence Index said in 2017 that confidence was at its highest level in a decade. By the end of last year, confidence was at an 18-year high.

If you cannot attend Outlook 2018 in person, we will be live streaming the event here on WWLP.com, starting at 11:30 A.M.