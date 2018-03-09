Amherst issuing weekend parking ban for snow removal

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Two days after the nor’easter, Amherst has declared a downtown parking ban.

The DPW imposed the ban to remove piled up snow.

Between midnight Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, parking is prohibited on Main Street, North Pleasant Street and Spring Street.

Vehicles will be ticketed and towed if they don’t comply.

Charlie Tebbetts, an Amherst resident agrees that the ban is necessary.

“You have to have this type of regulation established because we’ve had years when there’s been quite a bit of snow and if it’s not applied, I’ve already seen it take place where people park their cars, it’s left overnight,” Tebbetts told 22News.

Here’s a list of all the parking bans in Amherst >>>>