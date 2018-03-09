Amherst College women basketball enters Div. III Elite Eight

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst College women’s basketball team is on a mission to repeat as Division III champions in the NCAA.

Amherst College is hosting the Sweet Sixteen sectionals. The Amherst Mammoths beat Montclair State Friday night, 51 to 40.

With that victory, the Mammoths keep their unbeaten streak alive, and advance to the Elite Eight Saturday night.

Amherst College professor Rob Benedetto said, “I’ve got a couple of the players in my class. I’ve been following the team for years. I’m just a big fan. I want to see them do well.”

The University of Rochester beat the Rochester Institute of Technology in Friday night’s early game.

That means Amherst College and Rochester will play Saturday night, in Amherst, for the right to advance to the Final Four later this month.