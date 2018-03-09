Amherst College host NCAA games; Mammoths go in undefeated

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s March Madness and the Amherst College women’s basketball team is in the NCAA’s Division 3 tournament this weekend.

It all comes down to Saturday’s game in Amherst. The winner will go on to play in the women’s final four in Rochester, Minnesota.



Amherst College is hosting NCAA Sectional, and they’re in the Sweet Sixteen!



“It’s a responsibility to run a good tournament,” said Craig Kaufman, director of athletic communications at the college. We’ve done it now 3 weekends straight . “We ran the nescac semifinals and finals. We ran regionals last weekend and now sectionals this weekend. We’re starting to become very experienced at this.”

Amherst College women’s basketball team is going into the NCAA Sweet Sixteen this weekend undefeated. They’re currently on a 62-game winning streak.



There were two games in Amherst Friday night.



The undefeated Amherst College Mammoths will host Montclair State University.

And Rochester Institute of Technology will play The University of Rochester in the Sweet Sixteen round Friday night.



“Everyone is out to get us,” said Emma McCarthy of Amherst College. “It’s a big target on our back, but I think we let that motivate us and come out and play our best game.”

Amherst College hosting the NCAA Women’s Basketball Sectionals, is also a big boost for the local economy.



“It’s great. It brings people into town,” said Sharon Povinelli of Amherst. “All those people here will hopefully want to represent their school and so, they’ll want to come in and buy their gear here and have it.”

All four teams will play Friday night in the Sweet Sixteen. The two winning teams will meet in the Elite Eight on Saturday night.



The Amherst College women’s basketball haven’t lost a game all season.



Saturday night’s winner will go on and play in the Division 3 final four at the end of the month.