STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – All lanes have reopened after a jack-knifed tractor trailer accident closed all lanes on I-90 eastbound in Sturbridge Friday evening.

There is no word on any injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

#MAtraffic update: All lanes now open from this crash on I-90 EB in #Sturbridge. pic.twitter.com/Sfa6LynFc3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 9, 2018

State Police tweeted that a tractor-trailer had rolled over at the 76.6 mile mark on the MassPike. That is about 2 miles west of Route 84 near Exit 9.

#MAtraffic Tractor-Trailer Rollover, I-90 EB in #Sturbridge at the 76.6 mm which is approx 2 miles west of Rte 84 (x.9). ALL lanes are closed eastbound. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 9, 2018