Agawam, West Springfield mayors battle to raise money for St. Patrick’s Day parade

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayors of Agawam and West Springfield went head to head Friday night to raise money ahead of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield and Mayor Bill Sapelli of Agawam were celebrity bartenders at the Scoreboard in Agawam.

They were there to raise money for their regional parade committees.

Mayor Reichelt said the fundraiser would help some of the younger participants get ready or the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“Both of our communities have a lot of Irish, obviously West Springfield is now a sister city with dingle, we have 22 percent who are descendants from Ireland, so it’s a big month for the west side, and we’re happy to partner here in Agawam,” Mayor Reichelt told 22News. “It’s good for the kids too, because we’re gonna raise money for the float and it goes back to them. It’s a good cause.”

This year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day parade steps off a week from Sunday, March 18.

The Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Road Race takes place the day before, on Saint Patrick’s Day.