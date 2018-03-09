Accidents damaging fencing that separates I-91 from Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year traffic accidents damage the fence separating I-91 from Forest Park near the Longhill Street on-ramp.

Some of the damage has occurred during the past year from those accidents on the interstate. The park department’s Patrick Sullivan told 22News, repairs are the responsibility of MassDOT and he’ll be notifying them.

“Every year, we do a tour and usually after the winter, there are two or three locations that we write to Mass highway to make those repairs and they will be happening by early April,” said Sullivan. “Certainly those sections will be included with that report.”

Sullivan told 22News that it takes a few weeks after the report is filed until MassDOT repairs the damaged fences.