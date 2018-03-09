22News reporter Tashanea Whitlow speaks to Amherst educators about diversity

AHMERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Public School employees got a lesson on diversity Friday.

22News reporter Tashanea Whitlow was the keynote speaker for a seminar called Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The event was part of a professional development day for school staff.

“It’s important that all of our teachers have an understanding of the students that we teach and the families that we work with,” curriculum coordinator Timothy Sheehan explained. “That helps us to do our best job educating students and making everyone, both the students and their families feel welcome in our schools.”

People who attended Friday’s seminar came from the entire school district, from preschool educators to high school teachers.