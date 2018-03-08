Wilbraham’s Isabella Minchella moving up to Thunder Stock Division at Monadnock

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Isabella Minchella out of Wilbraham will be moving up to the Thunder Stock Division. She has raced in the Young Gun division at the New Hampshire quarter mile oval for the past two seasons. She told 22News how excited she was to get to race at Monadnock Speedway.

“I love turns 1-2. They are my favorite. This track has been a great place to learn. The management has been very helpful,” Minchella said.

Isabella’s dad Keith is building her a Thunder Stock and is planning to run it when school gets out in June. The plan is to race 10-12 races. Minchella started racing dirt bikes when she was six years old and got her first podium. She went on to race the Wild Things Karts at Stafford Motor Speedway. She raced go-karts for eight years throughout New England as she won close to a dozen races including one championship.

“The Wild Things Karts are a great place to learn racing. I’m so happy I raced them. Many drivers got their start with Wade Gagner and his program,” said Minchella.

She took her a year off from racing in 2014 to focus on her final year in gymnastics. Keith would then start building her first race car in 2016 which was a white Pontiac Sunfire to run in the Young Gun division. Her first season was rough but Keith worked out all the bugs and when the 2017 season started, Minchella started to be competitive. She ran towards the front most nights and was able to win two races. She enjoyed her time in the Young Guns division and thought everyone was great.

Minchella’s goals for the 2018 season is to learn as much as she can and to try not to get in the way of the leaders

“This will be my first time driving a V8 so I have to adjust to the power. I hope to be able to run fast enough to earn the respect of the other drivers and to hopefully run decent. The plan is to try and stay on the lead lap as much as possible. Who knows maybe I’ll pass a few cars which would be really great. Its a lot of work building a car for my team but when its done its going to be really nice. Its very expensive so I am always looking for sponsors,” Minchella said.

Monadnock Speedway will kickoff their 2018 season with the Valenti Modified Racing Series and the NASCAR Whelen All American Series on Saturday, April 21 beginning at 5 p.m.