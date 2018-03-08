West Springfield set to expand conservation area

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield is expanding the Bear Hole conservation and wildlife area.

Mayor William Reichelt told 22News that West Springfield is adding 70 acres to the 1,500 acres in West Springfield, and the 200 acres the town owns in Holyoke.

The mayor wants to limit access to Bear Hole, which has had problems with illegal dumping and ATVs tearing up the property.

“We’re working with the police how we can—I hate to use the word harden—but kind of solidify the entrance ways into Bear Hole a little better,” Reichelt explained.

He said that the 70 acres are being purchased with federal conservation funds, not West Springfield taxpayer dollars.