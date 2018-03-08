West Springfield police looking to identify mattress dumper

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video dumping mattresses off at someone else’s property.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the man left the mattresses at the property on February 27.

In the video released by police, he can be seen driving up to the property with the mattresses in the bed of his red truck. After taking them out of the truck, he gets back in and drives away.

“We would like to speak with this individual and help him learn the error of his ways with the hope that he becomes a better person as a result of his mistake,” West Springfield police wrote. “Nobody likes to wake up or go to work to find that somebody felt it appropriate to dump their trash on their property!”

If you can identify the man or have any information, you’re asked to call West Springfield detectives at 413-263-3210.