UMass aiming for the top spot in national recycling competition

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is competing against 400 other universities for the number one spot in something called RecycleMania.

RecycleMania is a competition that helps colleges improve their recycling and waste reduction efforts.

UMass composts more than 1,500 tons of food-waste each year. The university is encouraging its 30,000 students to get involved, by offering free coffee on Mondays to students who bring their reusable mugs to the dining hall.

“It’s starts to get at the culture of the campus,” Campus Sustainability Manager Ezra Small explained. “To just reduce our waste and to educate people everyday that, collectively, our decisions can have a big impact.”

UMass is also offering prizes; each week, five randomly selected residents will receive a free solar charger.

The competition runs for nearly 8 weeks and ends March 31. The national winner will be announced on April 16.

If UMass wins the recycle contest, they’ll be featured on RecycleMania’s website and receive an award made out of recyclable materials.