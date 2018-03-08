I-90W in Palmer reopened after jackknifed tractor trailer accident

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Travel lanes have been reopened on I-90W in Palmer. Traffic was only able to get by in the breakdown lane due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

#MAtraffic Update: Palmer , I-90 Westbound before Rt-181: All lanes open. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 8, 2018

According to MassDOT, two lanes had to be closed on the Mass Pike in Palmer right before Route 181 due to the accident.

The speed limit on the Mass Pike is reduced to 40 MPH from the NY state line to Interchange 11A in Hopkinton. Restrictions have been lifted on tandem and special permitted vehicles.

#MAtraffic Update: I-90 NY border to Interchange 11- Restrictions lifted on Tandems, specialty permitted vehicles. 40mph speed restriction remains in place. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 8, 2018

