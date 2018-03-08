Trump pushes ahead with tariffs

(NBC News) It’s not clear how soon President Trump may approve tariffs on steel and aluminium coming into the United States.

Despite reports that the announcement would likely be postponed, Mr. Trump tweeted that Thursday’s White House meeting will go as planned.

More than 100 Republicans urged Mr. Trump to reconsider his plan for a 25 percent tax on steel imports and 10 on aluminium.

Gary Cohn, the President’s Chief Economic Adviser quit over the issue, and markets dropped.

U.S. allies have threatened to retaliate if President Trump goes through with his plan.

“We will have to take measures to protect European jobs and workers,” said European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom.

Instead of taxing everyone, lawmakers want him to focus on China.

“They are our number one trade problem, not Canada, not Europe,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Lawmakers are concerned that would spark a trade war and hurt American workers.

