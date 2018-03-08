The Flash – Run, Iris, Run Trailer

(CW) – Can Barry keep up with Iris? The Flash is new on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Team Flash confront a new bus meta, Matthew AKA Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam), who has the ability to swap people’s DNA. During a battle with Team Flash, Matthew accidentally takes Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed away and gives it to Iris (Candice Patton). Now, with a new threat unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as the team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster in order to defeat their new foe. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Eric Wallace (#416). The episode airs on March 13, 2018.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with THE FLASH Online:

Visit THE FLASH WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash

Like THE FLASH on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash

Follow THE FLASH on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash

Follow THE FLASH on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/