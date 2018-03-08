Storm brought more than a foot of snow to parts of Franklin County

Whatley; Photo sent to 22News via ReportIt by Doug P.

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County is digging out from this snowstorm, which brought a foot of snow to some areas.

This snowstorm dumped a foot of snow in Franklin County hilltowns like Rowe, but in Greenfield there’s only about 5 inches.

Greenfield DPW crews have been working hard Thursday morning trying to clear all the roads.

Driving is easier than Wednesday night, but you’re still going to want to take it slow if you’re headed anywhere. The main roads like the Mohawk Trail and High Street are in good shape now but the side roads are still a little bit slippery.

Greenfield Public Schools, Mahar Regional High School, Orange Elementary, and the Gill Montague Regional School District all closed Thursday because of the snow.

