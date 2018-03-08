Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports from around western Massachusetts Thursday morning.
TIP: Make sure when you measure snow, you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren't exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your ruler and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.
Hampden County
- Agawam: 8.5″
- Brimfield: 12″
- Chester: 8″
- Chicopee: 7″
- Hampden: 10″
- Holland: 13″
- Longmeadow: 10″
- Monson: 10″ / 14″ (two viewer reports)
- Ludlow: 7″
- Springfield: 7″
- Wales: 11″
- Wilbraham: 11″
Hampshire County
- Belchertown: 7″
- Cummington: 14″
- Granby: 6.8″
- Huntington: 8″
- Plainfield:18″
- South Hadley: 8″
- Ware: 7″
- Worthington: 8.2″
Franklin County
- Colrain: 15″
- Conway: 9″
- Erving: 6.5″
- Hawley: 17″
- Heath: 14″
- Leyden: 7.5″
- Northfield: 8″
- Rowe: 13″
- Shutesbury: 10″
- Turners Falls: 6″
Berkshire County
- Adams: 26″
- Becket: 21″
- Cheshire: 25″
- Great Barrington: 16″
- Lee:11″
- Lenox: 17″
- Lenoxdale: 16.7″
- New Marlborough: 16″
- North Adams: 24″
- Pittsfield: 13.5:
- Sandisfield: 11.5″
- Savoy: 23″
- Williamstown: 11.5″