Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

Jackpot areas are in the Berkshires

Snow in Amherst; Photo sent to 22News by Bryan Fontanez

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports from around western Massachusetts Thursday morning.

Snow gradually tapering off this morning

How much snow do you have? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com!  TIP: Make sure when you measure snow, you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your ruler and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.

Hampden County

  • Agawam: 8.5″
  • Brimfield: 12″
  • Chester: 8″
  • Chicopee: 7″
  • Hampden: 10″
  • Holland: 13″
  • Longmeadow: 10″
  • Monson: 10″ / 14″ (two viewer reports)
  • Ludlow: 7″
  • Springfield: 7″
  • Wales: 11″
  • Wilbraham: 11″

Hampshire County

  • Belchertown: 7″
  • Cummington: 14″
  • Granby: 6.8″
  • Huntington: 8″
  • Plainfield:18″
  • South Hadley: 8″
  • Ware: 7″
  • Worthington: 8.2″

Franklin County

  • Colrain: 15″
  • Conway: 9″
  • Erving: 6.5″
  • Hawley: 17″
  • Heath: 14″
  • Leyden: 7.5″
  • Northfield: 8″
  • Rowe: 13″
  • Shutesbury: 10″
  • Turners Falls: 6″

Berkshire County

  • Adams: 26″
  • Becket: 21″
  • Cheshire: 25″
  • Great Barrington: 16″
  • Lee:11″
  • Lenox: 17″
  • Lenoxdale: 16.7″
  • New Marlborough: 16″
  • North Adams: 24″
  • Pittsfield: 13.5:
  • Sandisfield: 11.5″
  • Savoy: 23″
  • Williamstown: 11.5″