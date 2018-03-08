Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports from around western Massachusetts Thursday morning.

How much snow do you have? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com! TIP: Make sure when you measure snow, you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your ruler and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.

Hampden County

Agawam: 8.5″

Brimfield: 12″

Chester: 8″

Chicopee: 7″

Hampden: 10″

Holland: 13″

Longmeadow: 10″

Monson: 10″ / 14″ (two viewer reports)

Ludlow: 7″

Springfield: 7″

Wales: 11″

Wilbraham: 11″

Hampshire County

Belchertown: 7″

Cummington: 14″

Granby: 6.8″

Huntington: 8″

Plainfield:18″

South Hadley: 8″

Ware: 7″

Worthington: 8.2″

Franklin County

Colrain: 15″

Conway: 9″

Erving: 6.5″

Hawley: 17″

Heath: 14″

Leyden: 7.5″

Northfield: 8″

Rowe: 13″

Shutesbury: 10″

Turners Falls: 6″

Berkshire County

Adams: 26″

Becket: 21″

Cheshire: 25″

Great Barrington: 16″

Lee:11″

Lenox: 17″

Lenoxdale: 16.7″

New Marlborough: 16″

North Adams: 24″

Pittsfield: 13.5:

Sandisfield: 11.5″

Savoy: 23″

Williamstown: 11.5″