Snow gradually tapering off this morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A major winter storm will gradually come to an end this morning with some leftover flurries carrying over later into the day.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts through Thursday morning.

Timing:

Through 8AM, Periods of Light to Moderate Snow

Rest of Thursday: Occasional flurries or a snow shower, breezy.

Precipitation Type:

All snow

Wet and heavy snow. Some power outages are possible

Snow will be very heavy to shovel and cleear

Travel Impacts:

Thursday Morning Commute: Snow winding down, but many side roads will still be snow covered from the heavy snow overnight

Thursday Evening Commute: Little impact