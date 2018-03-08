Snow gradually tapering off this morning

Snow is winding down, but side roads may still be covered

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A major winter storm will gradually come to an end this morning with some leftover flurries carrying over later into the day.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts through Thursday morning.

Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

Timing:

  • Through 8AM, Periods of Light to Moderate Snow
  • Rest of Thursday: Occasional flurries or a snow shower, breezy.

Precipitation Type:

  • All snow
  • Wet and heavy snow. Some power outages are possible
  • Snow will be very heavy to shovel and cleear

Travel Impacts:

Parking bans in effect due to snowstorm

  • Thursday Morning Commute: Snow winding down, but many side roads will still be snow covered from the heavy snow overnight
  • Thursday Evening Commute: Little impact