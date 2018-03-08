Snow gradually tapering off this morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A major winter storm will gradually come to an end this morning with some leftover flurries carrying over later into the day.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts through Thursday morning.
Timing:
- Through 8AM, Periods of Light to Moderate Snow
- Rest of Thursday: Occasional flurries or a snow shower, breezy.
Precipitation Type:
- All snow
- Wet and heavy snow. Some power outages are possible
- Snow will be very heavy to shovel and cleear
Travel Impacts:
- Thursday Morning Commute: Snow winding down, but many side roads will still be snow covered from the heavy snow overnight
- Thursday Evening Commute: Little impact