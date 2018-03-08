Sneak Peek: “Champions”

(NBC) New comedy “Champions” debuts tonight on NBC.

“Champions” is from executive producer Mindy Kaling and stars Anders Holm.

It’s about a former baseball star who runs a Brooklyn gym with his younger brother, and finds himself surprised by the arrival of a one-time high school fling.

She’s there to drop off the son he never knew he had, a gay 15 year old who’s aspiring to star on Broadway.

Kaling appears in the first episode as the mom dropping off her son with his estranged dad.

“Champions” debuts at tonight at 9:30 on 22News, right after “Will and Grace”.

