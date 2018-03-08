Resources available for those with problem gambling

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two-thirds of Americans participate in some form of gambling every year, and for most people, it’s all in good fun. But for about three to four percent of the population, gambling can be a problem.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Problem gambling, or gambling additiction, is any kind of gambling behavior that disrupts your personal life or career. According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, problem gambling is not defined by how much you lose, but rather whether or not the behavior is damaging.

In many cases, problem gamblers develop a “tolerance” for the gambling experience, much the way alcoholics or drug addicts do. When this happens, players end up taking greater and greater risks to feel the rush that they had felt in the past.

If you suspect that you or someone you love has a problem, call the Massachusetts Council on Compulsive Gambling at 1-800-426-1234. You can also visit their website at masscompulsivegambling.org.

Additional resources are available on the website of the National Council on Problem Gambling.