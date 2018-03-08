Remove snow from your car, property or face a fine

Make sure you clear the snow off all parts of your car

Mother Nature has done her job. Now it's time to do yours. Please clear all the snow off your vehicle before you start driving. #DoYourJob (Courtesy: Massachusetts Highway Safety Division)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that the snow has stopped falling, the cleanup begins.

You could face fines if you don’t cleanup the snow properly!

Fire officials are reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear after Wednesday’s nor’easter.  In case of an emergency, firefighters need a clean pathway to fire hydrants.

Another reminder: Do not forget to clear your car off before driving anywhere on Thursday.

Under state law, drivers are required to clear the snow from their cars or face a $1,000 fine.

As the cleanup continues, be patient.  DPW crews will clean main roads before hitting up the side streets.

