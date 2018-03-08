People in Hampden County ready for spring after Wednesday’s snowstorm

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Although spring is less that two weeks away but Mother Nature didn’t seem to mind bringing more snow to western Massachusetts.

Some towns saw more than two feet of snow during Wednesday’s storm.

Thousands of crews were out overnight treating roads for the morning commute. Residents found themselves busy as well.

People we’re up bright and early here in Westfield Thursday morning.. cleaning up snow from the properties. One person told 22News he hopes this is the last storm we see this year.

“I usually take the snow off my roof, but it’s too late in the season to even bother with it,” said Ed Zorek. “Good thing my snow blower started, that was my main problem.”

Many people were hoping for lighter fluffy snow.

“I think it’s worse because there’s more of it and it’s heavier it’s hard to move,” said George Toulet. “I had a heart attack so I can’t shovel.”

Far eastern Hampden County saw the most snowfall within the county.